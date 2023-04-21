Last Updated:

Woman Jumps Into Creek In Thane, Rescued By Fire Brigade Personnel

The woman jumped off the Vitawa railway bridge but was rescued by fire brigade personnel who were alerted by those in the vicinity, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Thane

The woman has been hospitalised with injuries on her chest and hips, an official said; Image: PTI/Representative


A 27-year-old woman tried to end her life by jumping into a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

She jumped off the Vitawa railway bridge but was rescued by fire brigade personnel who were alerted by those in the vicinity, Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

She has been hospitalised with injuries on her chest and hips, he added. Local police are probing the case, the official said. 

READ | Punjab CM dedicates 20 more public mines in five districts
READ | Mumbai: Four held for cheating woman of more than Rs 4 lakh in part-time job scam
READ | CSK vs SRH: Ravindra Jadeja indulges in heated exchange with Heinrich Klaasen | WATCH
READ | Russia's PMC Wagner supplied arms to Sudan's RSF, Ukraine trained SDF: Leaked US docs

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT