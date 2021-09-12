Woman Jumps Off Bridge In Suicide Bid In Kerala, Rescued

A 26-year-old woman who jumped into backwaters from Venduruthy bridge in Kochi on Sunday in an alleged suicide attempt, was rescued by two onlookers, including a Navy sailor.

The Alappuzha native jumped from the bridge in the afternoon and sailor T Anand Kumar and a civilian Rajesh P G immediately dove into the backwaters to rescue her, Navy said in a statement.

"A Naval sailor namely T Anand Kumar, Rank - LLOG STD of INS Garuda jumped to save the female along with a civilian male, named Rajesh PG. Later, a Naval patrolling boat operating in vicinity safely rescued and brought them ashore," the statement said.

After giving first aid at Naval Hospital INHS Sanjivani, the woman was shifted to a government Hospital nearby and that both the rescuers are fine, they said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)