Woman Killed, Husband Critically Injured After Car Falls Into Canal In Muzaffarnagar

Press Trust Of India

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman was killed and her husband, brother of local BJP leader Sanjay Dhiman, was injured after their car fell into a canal in the district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Chokda village under Charthawal police station when the couple was returning in their car from a wedding ceremony, they said.

Sachin has been moved TO a hospital for treatment, they said. PTI COR TIR TIR

