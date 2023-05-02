'Woman Killed In Road Crash In Delhi's Kalkaji', Says Police

A 45-year-old woman was killed in an accident in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Tuesday.

A PCR call was received on Monday at 7.57 pm about the accident in front of Gate Number-2, Kalkaji Mandir where a woman was reported to be injured, a senior police officer said.

After reaching the spot near the electric pole number 39, opposite Astha Kunj Park, a woman identified as Guddy was found dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

A car was also found damaged. The driver of the offending vehicle -- Sameer Shah (28), a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, -- was caught at the spot, the DCP said.

The body was shifted to AIIMS hospital. A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered and the driver has been arrested, Deo added.