Woman Killed, Three Others Buried After House Collapsed In Varanasi Following Blast

In the Jangambadi area of Dashashwamedh of Varanasi, a house collapsed due to an alleged cylinder blast on Thursday, claiming the life of a woman, while three others were buried under the house, according to police officials. The deceased has been identified as Baby Verma.

Varanasi District Magistrate (DM) S Rajalingam said, "The house was of four rooms, four people who were buried due to the collapse of the roof of two rooms have been reduced. A woman named Baby Verma died due to the collapse".

Neighbours heard a loud bang

According to the information provided by Varanasi District Magistrate, neighbours heard a loud sound after which the police were informed. "Around 9.15 a.m. there was a loud bang in the house and the walls and the roofs of the rooms collapsed. When the people around heard the loud bang, they came out of the house. When the neighbours saw it, the roof of the house was missing. It was learned that the family members were buried under the debris. After this people started making noise for help and informed the Police," said Varanasi District Magistrate (DM) S Rajalingam. Officials rushed to the spot, recovered the woman’s body and rescued the others trapped inside.

