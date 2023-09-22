Woman Kills Three-year-old Daughter, Commits Suicide In Nagpur District

A woman allegedly committed suicide after killing her three-year-old daughter at their house in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Friday.

Bodies of Kirti Rakesh Buwade (25) and her daughter Devika were found hanging in their house in the Railway quarters at Narkhed, around 40 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday, an official said.

The woman's husband, who is a trackman with the Railways, was at work at the time of the incident and found the bodies when he returned home around 4.45 pm, he said.

As per preliminary investigation, the woman, who suffered from a mental ailment, allegedly hanged her daughter before committing suicide, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and a case of murder will also be registered against the deceased woman for the child's death, he added.