Woman Madrassa Teacher Kills Son, Calls It Sacrifice To 'appease God'

A shocking case of superstitious killing was reported in Kerala. A 32-year-old woman, slit the throat of her six-year-old son at their home in Pudupally Theruvu in Palakkad district in Kerala on Sunday. As per the police report, the woman, who is also three months pregnant, committed the crime to please God.

Shahida, wife of Sulaiman killed her youngest children among the three at around 3.30 am while her husband Sulaiman and their two children were sleeping in the next room. Shahida took Aaneek Ehsaan, the victim to the bathroom where she tied both his legs and slit his throat in the early hours.

Pregnant woman murders son in Palakkad as 'sacrifice to God'

Followed by it, she called up the nearest police station to inform them about her deeds. It was only after the police tracked her down did the family members came to know about the crime. The child-victim was sleeping with Shahida in a separate room before the crime.

The shocked neighbours, who gathered around are also unaware of the reason for the crime other than superstition. Shahida was unable to teach at the Madrassa due to her pregnancy, told the locals. It is reported that the accused procured a new knife, used for the crime through her husband. It is learned, Shahida had also collected the phone number of the nearest police station from her neighbours a few days before the crime.

Superintendent of Police R Viswanath and Police surgeon Dr Gujral arrived at the crime scene along with the forensics team. The team also recovered the knife used. The body of the victim was sent for autopsy by afternoon.

Police are also probing whether more people are involved to instigate the superstitious killing.

