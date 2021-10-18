Woman MDS Student Found Hanging In Her Hostel Room: Police

The body of a 23-year-old woman MDS student was found hanging in her college hostel room in Moradabad on Monday, police said.

Vaishali, who hailed from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh and was pursuing her Master of Dental Surgery course from Moradabad’s Tirthankar University, prima facie committed suicide, Pakbara police station’s SHO Yogendra Yadav said.

The police, however, have sent the body for post mortem and are waiting for the report before arriving at any definite conclusion, he said, no one has lodged any complaint in the cased till now.

