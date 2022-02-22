Woman offered lift, raped by youth in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 22 (PTI) A woman was allegedly raped by a youth in a forest area near Purkazi here after giving her a lift on his bike, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Dilshad Ahmad has been arrested and a case was registered against him under section 376 of the IPC, and under SC/ST act, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s husband, the incident took place on Sunday when the accused Ahmad offered lift to the victim and then took her to a nearby forest and raped her.

The victim has been sent for medical examination. PTI CORR NB RCJ RCJ

