Woman Officer Duped Of Rs 2 Lakh On Pretext Of Home Delivery Of Liquor

A senior woman officer of the Economic and Innovation Department was allegedly duped of around Rs 2 lakhs on the pretext of home delivery of liquor, police said on Saturday.

Following the complaint of a woman officer, an FIR has been registered at the cyber crime police station, east on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by Reena Albert, a resident of sector 57, it was on September 4 when she was searching for home delivery for liquor on Google.

"I got a number on Google and contacted the person. During the conversation, he asked me how much and which liquor was needed. He assured me for home delivery and demanded advance payment after sending a link," she said.

"I made some payment but soon after I got to know that 1.93 lakhs was transferred from my account fraudulently. After this the man did not contact me. He neither delivered liquor nor returned the money and then finally I moved to police," the woman said in her complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against the unknown fraudsters under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66-D of the information technology act at the cyber crime police station, east.

"We put the mobile number used in fraud on surveillance and are investigating. The accused will be nabbed as earliest possible," said inspector Bijender Kumar, SHO of the cyber crime police station.

