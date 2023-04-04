Woman Officer Headed IAF Trial Team For Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission

It was a woman officer, who is a flight test engineer at Aircraft and Systems Testing (ASTE), who led the Indian Air Force (IAF) trial team that took part in the successful Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) at Chitradurga in Karnataka. The test was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Sunday, April 2.

In the early hours of April 2, ISRO, the IAF, and DRDO effectively completed the RLV autonomous landing mission (RLV LEX). A winged body (RLV), the first of its kind in the world, was carried to a height of 4.5 km by an IAF Chinook chopper before being set free to perform an autonomous landing on the runway.

In connection with the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, “A great team effort. This achievement takes us one step closer to realising an Indian Reusable Launch Vehicle.”

A great team effort. This achievement takes us one step closer to realising an Indian Reusable Launch Vehicle. https://t.co/GvBs2THWwK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2023

About the RLV-LEX mission

The RLV was autonomously released at 7:40 am, it successfully finished an autonomous landing on the ATR airstrip by performing approach and landing manoeuvres with the help of an Integrated Navigation, Guidance, and Control system. Ten factors covering position, velocity, altitude, and body rates had been created by the IAF team in cooperation with the RLV project team.

According to a statement, the autonomous landing was carried out under the exact conditions of a space Re-Entry vehicle's landing high speed, unmanned, precise landing from the same return path as if the vehicle arrives from Space. LEX utilised several indigenous systems. ISRO created instrumentation, sensing systems, and localised navigation systems.

An ISRO statement claims that even previously in the HEX mission in May 2016, ISRO had demonstrated the re-entry of its winged vehicle RLV-TD. Re-entering a hypersonic sub-orbital aircraft was a significant development for RLVs. The LEX started with an integrated navigation test in 2019 followed by numerous Engineering model trials and captive phase tests in the following years.

Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC), Aeronautical Development Establishment, and ISRO all participated in this test. The teams were led by Dr S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of the VSSC, and Shyam Mohan N, Programme Director of the ATSP. The operation was directed by Dr Jayakumar M., Project Director of RLV, and the vehicle was directed by Muthupandian J., Associate Project Director of RLV. On this occasion, Ramakrishna, Director of ISTRAC, was present. Following the test, ISRO Chairman DOS Somnath congratulated the crew.