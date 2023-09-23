Women's Quota Bill To Strengthen After ‘opportunities For Them Will Increase:’ PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighing in on the potential of the recently passed Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the Women’s Reservation Bill in both houses of the Parliament stated it is because of the support of the women of the country that the opposition had to support the bill. PM Modi was addressing a Women’s Reservation Bill-related program in his constituency Varanasi on Saturday (September 23). He further stated the law will unleash its potential when the avenues for women will open up from the family to every level of society.

“Nari Shakti Vandan Act is a law with a broad vision. The strength of this law will increase when opportunities for women to progress at every level, from society to family, will increase. We have to create such a society in which women do not need anyone's help to move forward. After passing the historic law like Nari Shakti Vandan in the Parliament, I have first come to Kashi to seek your blessings,” said PM Modi addressing the women in Varanasi. Notably, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in the special session of the parliament recently between September 18-22.

‘Law was pending for three decades:' PM Modi

The Women’s Reservation Bill will increase the base of opportunities for women in the country, “This law was pending for three decades. But today it is your strength that such parties in both the Houses of Parliament had to support it, which earlier had strongly opposed it. This law will open new avenues for women's development in the country. The presence of women will increase in Lok Sabha and Assemblies. I congratulate you and the mothers and sisters of the country from the holy land of Kashi for this achievement,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Giving an outline of the development work done for the women in the country Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Under PM Awas Yojana, 75,000 houses have been built in Banaras and given to the poor. Most of these houses are in the names of mothers and sisters. More than 2 lakh 30 thousand women have got the benefit of the Ujjwala scheme in Banaras. The women beneficiaries of this scheme are now also getting a subsidy of Rs 400 per cylinder from the government.”

“Coincidentally, the festival of Durga Puja is also going to start in some time. Preparations for Durga Pandal are going on at various places in Banaras. Nari Shakti Vandan Act has increased the enthusiasm of Navratri manifold this time,” said the Prime Minister.

