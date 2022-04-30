Woman raped in Telangana, one arrested

Hyderabad, Apr 30 (PTI) A woman was allegedly raped at Dundigal here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

A police team reached the spot after receiving a call from a man about the suspicious movement of five persons who were allegedly involved in the incident.

While one person was caught, four others were yet to be nabbed, police further said.

The woman has been sent for a medical examination and a case on charges of rape was registered, they said.

Information regarding the woman's address and other details were being ascertained, police added. PTI SJR KH HDA

