Woman Salon Owner In Kerala Jailed For 72 Days On False Charges Of LSD Possession

Beauty parlour owner Sheela Sunny, who was arrested two months ago in Kerala, came out clean after the supposed LSD allegedly recovered from her possession turned out to be negative. Sheela's parlour was razed by the Excise Department in Kerala on February 27 where they allegedly found a substance that they claimed was 12 LSD stamps. The Kerala Excise Department gave this information to the media, declaring that the combined worth of the substances seized was Rs 60,000. However, the chemical analysis has now proved that the seized substances which were proclaimed to be LSD by the Kerala Excise Department are fake. Sheela had to spend 72 days in jail for the entire incident but was later released on bail.

While speaking to Republic, Sheela said, "I do not know anything about drugs. In my life, I have not even seen them."

Republic accessed the lab results, which clearly state that the substance seized by the Kerala excise department has no trace of LSD within it.

(Credit: Republic)

A pre-planned defamation ploy?

According to Sheela, the incident has destroyed her life and peace. She suspects that the entire raid was a pre-planned ploy to defame her in front of society. Sheela told Republic, "The excise officials conducted the raid as if they knew exactly where these drugs were. They found them in my bag and vehicle. I repeatedly told them I had no clue what these substances were." Sheela had taken a loan to start the beauty parlour and added, "Already people are after me to repay these loans. The shop is now shut. My family was shunned by relatives."

Seeking justice: action against those responsible

Sheela is now seeking action against those who tried to trap her in the case and the excise officials who falsely booked her. Meanwhile, her lawyer told Republic that they will approach the High Court to quash the case against her. "We also plan to file a defamation case," the lawyer added. The lawyer also found it shocking that the test results came on May 12, yet this information was not communicated to Sheela's lawyer.

"I have not left my home. I am so broken inside. I have accumulated loans, and I need to find out who framed me in this fake case," Sheela said.