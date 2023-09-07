Woman Says Husband, Four Relatives Tried To Kill Her, Case Registered

The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case of attempt to murder against the husband and four relatives of a 21-year-old woman, an official said on Thursday. Inspector Pramod Kumbhar of Narpoli police station at Bhiwandi said that a ‘Zero FIR’ was first registered in Buldhana district on the woman’s complaint before it was transferred to them as the alleged crime was committed under their jurisdiction.

A Zero FIR can be registered by any police station, irrespective of jurisdiction. After receiving it, the relevant police station registers a fresh FIR (first information report) and starts the investigation. As per the complainant, the woman’s husband and four in-laws forcefully got her foetus aborted in 2021 and made her drink poison in their bid to kill her when she was in Bhiwandi.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 313 (causing miscarriage without a woman’s consent). The five have been identified as Asha, alias Yogita Yogesh Patil, Gopal Prakash Patil, Mangala Prakash Patil, Prakash Tulsiram Patil, and Sagar Patil, who is the complainant’s husband.

The police did not elaborate upon the relation between the woman and the other accused. No arrests have been made yet, the official said.