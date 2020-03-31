The Debate
COVID-19: Woman Sews Protective Masks At Home, Netizens Laud Her Efforts

General News

Posted by IAS officer Pamela Satpathy on Twitter, the viral photo features her mother who was seen stitching COVID-19 masks for the Municipal corporation.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

A picture of a woman sewing the protective face masks for donations amid the coronavirus lockdown has sparked “a ray of hope” on the internet in the fight against the deadly pandemic. Posted by an IAS officer named Pamela Satpathy on the microblogging site Twitter, the viral photo features her mother who was seen stitching masks for the Municipal Corporation. Pamela wrote in the caption that her mom’s dedication to benefit the community “inspires her in a million ways”. The caption was followed by the hashtags, #StayHomeSaveLives #IndiaFightsCorona. 

The photo instantly captured the attention of the internet users, who swarmed the Tweet with positive and encouraging reactions for Pamela’s mom. It gained over 17.9k likes as users shared her story forward saying that it wasn’t just the frontline workers but also other key contributors in the society, who are solemnly committed to combating the challenges during the crisis. They deserve appreciation, users commented.

Read: Coronavirus: Man Dresses As Bush To Escape Lockdown, Netizens In Splits

Read: South Korea Shoe Cobbler Donates For Needy Amid Coronavirus

Many inspiring stories

Not just that, many such inspiring stories were shared by others in the comment section. “My father, a retired doctor and Parkinson patient doing the same at home. And distributing masks to sabzi wala and health workers,” wrote a Twitter user, sharing a picture of her dad stitching the masks on a sewing machine. “Salute,” wrote another user. “Every act towards Humanity is very appreciable. More Power to your Mom”, wrote a third. 

Read: Coronavirus: Italian Medics Convert Snorkelling Masks Into Ventilator Masks Amid Shortage

Read: Red Bull Manager Wanted F1 Drivers To Be Infected With Coronavirus; Twitter Reacts

First Published:
