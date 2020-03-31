COVID-19: Woman Sews Protective Masks At Home, Netizens Laud Her Efforts

A picture of a woman sewing the protective face masks for donations amid the coronavirus lockdown has sparked “a ray of hope” on the internet in the fight against the deadly pandemic. Posted by an IAS officer named Pamela Satpathy on the microblogging site Twitter, the viral photo features her mother who was seen stitching masks for the Municipal Corporation. Pamela wrote in the caption that her mom’s dedication to benefit the community “inspires her in a million ways”. The caption was followed by the hashtags, #StayHomeSaveLives #IndiaFightsCorona.

The photo instantly captured the attention of the internet users, who swarmed the Tweet with positive and encouraging reactions for Pamela’s mom. It gained over 17.9k likes as users shared her story forward saying that it wasn’t just the frontline workers but also other key contributors in the society, who are solemnly committed to combating the challenges during the crisis. They deserve appreciation, users commented.

My Mother making #Masks on mission mode for my Municipal Corporation!

Mummy, you inspire me in a million ways 🙏#StayHomeSaveLives #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xXYwOqk2f2 — Pamela Satpathy (@PamelaSatpathy) March 28, 2020

Many inspiring stories

Not just that, many such inspiring stories were shared by others in the comment section. “My father, a retired doctor and Parkinson patient doing the same at home. And distributing masks to sabzi wala and health workers,” wrote a Twitter user, sharing a picture of her dad stitching the masks on a sewing machine. “Salute,” wrote another user. “Every act towards Humanity is very appreciable. More Power to your Mom”, wrote a third.

My father retired doctor and Parkinson patient doing the same at home. And distributing to sabzi wala and health workers. pic.twitter.com/y6Ei8AzlXa — Khushboo @ Home 🙏 (@KhushbooRS) March 28, 2020

This is the reason why India is called Great.



Convey my Sadar Pranam 🙏 — Siddharth Mishra (@Mr_Siddharth) March 29, 2020

Home made PPE in Mizoram. pic.twitter.com/TTl6W5FdR8 — angeltweets (@angeltweets7) March 29, 2020

Mere thanks may not justify the selfless effort in meeting the crisis being faced by common people. I salute and offer my best wishes to you. God must bless you and keep you happy and healthy . Really a splendid work and inspiring for all of us. Sanjoy Roy, Agartala, Tripura. — Sanjoy Roy (@SanjoyR38899826) March 29, 2020

