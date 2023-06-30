Woman Sexually Harassed On Mumbai Local Train; FIR Registered

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by an unidentified man on a local train in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place between Charni Road and Grant Road railway stations of the Western Railway on the night of June 23, said a police official.

The woman approached Railway Police with a complaint on Wednesday, five days later, he said.

A First Information Report was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 354 -A (sexual harassment) at the Mumbai Central Railway Police Station.

The woman boarded the Churchgate-bound train at the Charni Road station. As it approached Grant Road station, the man made lewd gestures at her and used obscene language before getting down, as per her complaint.

Police have identified a suspect, the official said, adding that probe was on.