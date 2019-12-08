Horror Moment On CCTV: Woman Slips Between Platform & Train, Triggers Desperate Rescue

In Ranchi, a woman was saved by the skin of her teeth after she slipped and fell between the platform edge and the train wheels. While boarding the Ranchi-Howrah Exp from Purulia station, the woman slipped when she tried to alight the moving train. The Railway Police Staff (RPF) immediately rushed to her and the train was stopped. This prompt action of the railway police managed to save her life. The Ministry of Railways tweeted this instance with the video on their twitter page on Saturday as an advisory to people asking them to not try and board moving trains. "Narrow Escape : While boarding Ranchi-Howrah Exp from Purulia station, a lady slipped and came in between the PF edge & train wheels. Her life saved due to prompt action by the alert RPF staff. NEVER ATTEMPT TO BOARD OR ALIGHT A MOVING TRAIN !! IT IS UNSAFE !!," the railway ministry tweeted.

Yamraj Campaign by Western Railways

The Western Railway last month had launched an awareness campaign wherein a man dressed up as Yamraj, the god of death, stopped people from illegally crossing unsupervised railway tracks and carried them back to safety. According to reports, the awareness campaign was carried out on the stations of Malad and Andheri. These two stations are one of the busiest stations where people are often found crossing unmanned railway tracks to reach the other side of the platform to board the train of their choice.The Western Railway officials had asked a jawan from the RPF (Railway Police Force) to educate and raise awareness of the daily passengers about the danger they might be in if they cross the railway tracks.

