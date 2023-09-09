Woman, Son Commit Suicide Over Financial Crisis In Rajasthan's Kota

A 50-year-old woman and her son allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance over financial crisis here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Satvinder Kaur and her son Robin (29), they said.

The mother-son duo lived in a flat on the third floor of a building in Borekheda police station area. Since Thursday evening, they were not active on social media and their relatives could not reach them, police said.

On getting information regarding this from their relatives, police reached the flat, broke open the door and found the mother-son dead, they said.

Some poisonous substance and a diary maintaining accounts were found lying near the two bodies, police said.

Prima facie, financial crises seem to be the reason behind the deaths, however, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, Circle Inspector (Borekheda) Jitendra Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case was lodged under section 174 of CrPC, he added.

Kaur’s husband died some time ago and since then the mother-son duo have been under financial crises, police said.