Woman, Son Die As Hut In UP's Maharajganj Cathches Fire

A 55-year-old woman and her son burnt to death after their hut caught fire in this Uttar Pradesh district's Bhitauli area, police said on Thursday. Residents of the Amwa Bhaisi village said the woman had lit a fire inside the hut to keep the mosquitoes out and it could have caused the fire, they said.

As the fire broke out, the roof of the hut fell on Kaushilya, the police said, adding that her son Ashish (34) got trapped inside when he rushed in to save her. Both died on the spot. Necessary action is being initiated, said Sunil Kumar Rai, an inspector at Bhatauli police station.