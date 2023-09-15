Woman, Son Killed In UP' Gonda As Dumper Truck Hits Bike

A woman and her six-year-old son were killed while her husband suffered serious injuries when their motorbike was hit by a dumper truck here on Friday, police said.

Mohammed Naseem, a resident of Mauhariya village, was going to the Katra market around 10 am on a bike to get medicines for his child when a speeding dumper truck hit his motorcycle on Bazaar Diha turn before the Ramapur intersection, killing his 30-year-old wife Ishrat and son Arkan on the spot, Kaudiya SHO Yogesh Pratap Singh said.

Naseem sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised, the SHO said, adding that the police reached the spot and seized the dumper truck.

Based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the officer added.