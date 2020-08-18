Meerut: Locals Rescue Woman From Honour Killing, Police Nab Accused

Another shocking incident of honour killing has come to fore on Tuesday after a woman was almost killed by her brother and brother-in-law in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, the villagers intervened and saved the woman's life. The woman was spotted along with two other men near a canal in Kithore area of Meerut.

The victim is currently undergoing the treatment in Meerut District Hospital where she is out of danger and a case has been registered against the accuses. The police have nabbed the accused.

The woman was found to be stabbed and had cuts on her face. The victim further revealed that her lover is of different caste due to which her family was objecting to their relationship.

Earlier on Monday, her brother and brother-in-law lured her over the story of meeting her with her lover and took her to a canal in the Kithore area.

READ: Madras HC sets aside death sentence of five accused in TN honour killing case; girl's father acquitted

READ: UP couple burnt alive in suspected honour killing

Earlier this week, a 19-year-old woman and her lover were allegedly burnt to death by her family members in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district in a suspected case of honour killing. The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Karcha village in Mataundh area when the family members allegedly caught the couple in a compromising position, they said.

"They allegedly locked them in a hut and set if on fire," Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh said.

READ: Madras HC sets aside death sentence of five accused in TN honour killing case; girl's father acquitted

READ: Bihar CM Nitish condoles killing of 2 CRPF men from Bihar in terror attack