Woman Stabbed To Death By Son In Delhi's Mayur Vihar

A 60-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her son in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area on Saturday, police said.

Accused Suraj (25) is stated to be mentally challenged, a senior police officer said.

Police received a call regarding the incident at 1.35 pm. The deceased was identified as Raj Kumari, a resident of Trilokpuri, the officer said.

Suraj stabbed his mother to death at their house. Their neighbour Neeraj Patel (33) tried to save the woman but got injured in the incident, the officer said.

The accused has been apprehended, the officer said, adding that further probe is on.

Meanwhile, Suraj’s elder brother Pawan Kashyap (30) said the accused is an alcohol addict and has been undergoing treatment for it for the last three to four years at IHBAS.

“I was at my office when the incident happened. My neighbour called me and informed about the incident. Suraj took a kitchen knife and stabbed our mother four to five times at least. When he first attacked my mother, she cried for help and Neeraj came downstairs. When Neeraj tried to save her, he attacked him as well, following which Neeraj got injured and ran out of the room,” Pawan said.

"Later, Suraj locked the room and killed our mother. He is an alcoholic and was being treated at IHBAS. We never thought that he would do something like this ever,” he said.

Pawan’s wife was at her parent’s house when the incident happened, he said.

“Since his treatment, Suraj has been behaving normally. My father died around eight years ago," Pawan said.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man died following a quarrel between two juveniles in southeast Delhi's Okhla area, police said.

On Friday around 11 am, a quarrel took place between two juveniles in the Sanjay colony area, they said.

The family members of both joined the quarrel and it was alleged that Hanif, the father of one of the juveniles, received some injuries and was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital at 12.45 pm.

In the medico-legal case, no apparent injury has been mentioned. Hanif was a chronic alcoholic and under medication for liver disease. Prima facie, Hanif had an enlarged liver which ruptured during the incident, police said.

He succumbed later in the evening, they said.

A case under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC has been registered.

The accused juvenile and his uncle Rajkumar have been apprehended. Further probe is underway, police added.