Woman Stabbed To Death In Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, Horrifying Incident Captured On CCTV

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a thief for resisting a robbery bid in the heart of Delhi, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the woman was stabbed in north-west Delhi's Adarsh Nagar around 9.30 pm on Saturday while trying to resist a snatching bid. She was returning home from a market with her mother and two-year-old kid when the incident occurred. The horrific attack was captured on CCTV camera.

An FIR has been filed, but no arrest has been made in this regard. Police said further investigation of the case is underway. This is the second stabbing incident in the last two days.

Another case of horror in the national capital

On Friday, a 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre after being beaten up and stabbed by three others in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area when he objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks. Police said they have arrested three accused -- Kishan (20), Jishan (18), and Ritik (18) -- all residents of the Govindpuri area, and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the incident.

The incident took place near the girl's school on Friday, when she was returning home along with her 17-year-old brother after attending classes, they said.

Delhi Commission takes action

Delhi Commission for Women said it has issued a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the incident and has sought a detailed report on the action taken by the force by March 3.

Taking to Twitter, Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights said he met the victim's family at AIIMS and expressed concern about the deteriorating law and order situation in the city, particularly for children.

Taking suo-moto cognizance of the case, the commission has directed the police to expedite inquiry as well as conduct regular patrolling in and around the concerned school at the time when it gets over, the child rights body said in a statement.

