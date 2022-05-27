Woman stabs to death her sister, nephew with help of fiancé; both accused arrested

Aligarh, May 27 (PTI) With the help of her fiancé, a woman allegedly stabbed to death her sister and nine-year-old nephew in Surendra Nagar here following which the accused were arrested, police said on Friday.

Lalit Saraf, who owns a jewellery shop in the area, discovered the bodies of his wife Shikha (37) and son Digwaanshu at their residence on Thursday night, they said.

In a complaint filed by Saraf, he accused his sister-in-law, Anjali Verma and her fiancé Sumit Choudhry of the murders and claimed that a dispute with a family member had led to the incident, police said.

The two accused were arrested on Friday and being interrogated, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

The two daughters of Lalit Saraf were not at home when the incident happened, police said, adding the accused were being interrogated. PTI CORR NAV NB NSD

