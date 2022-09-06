Woman Sub-inspector In Delhi Repeatedly Assaults Father-in-law; Departmental Action Next

A viral video of a policewoman in Delhi’s Defence Colony, slapping her father-in-law following his scuffle with the woman sub inspector’s mother prompted police action. The incident occurred at the elderly man’s house at Laxmi Nagar on September 4.

According to the visuals available, following a skirmish between the woman cop’s father-in-law and her mother at the policewoman's residence, the woman police sub-inspector intervened between both, the woman sub-inspector and slapped her father-in-law multiple times. However, a male cop, who was also present at the location intervened to stop the fight.

It’s important to mention that the accused cop serving at the Defence Colony police station is involved in a legal fight with her in-laws.

#WATCH | Case registered under section 323/427 IPC after a video of Sub-Inspector thrashing her in-laws in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar went viral. Info shared with concerned authority to take suitable departmental action against the erring police official: Delhi Police



Case registered against woman sub-inspector

The Police have filed a case against the accused woman cop under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including for deliberately causing hurt, ANI quoted Delhi police as saying. They said that the woman cop will be subject to departmental action and the concerned authority has been informed about the same.

The Delhi police said, “Case registered under Section 323/427 of the IPC after a video of Sub-Inspector thrashing her in-laws in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar went viral. Info shared with concerned authority to take suitable departmental action against the erring police official.”

Image: ANI