Woman Suspected Of Having Links With PFI Arrested For Filming Court Proceedings In Indore

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a 30-year-old woman suspected of having ties with the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) for taping the proceedings of a court session in the state’s Indore district, stated an official on January 29.

The woman identified as Mansuri, during the investigation revealed that a senior advocate Noorjahan Khan had requested her to make the video to be sent to the Islamic outfit PFI and offered Rs 3 lakh for the work, said Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Raghuvanshi.

Video shot at courtroom 42

The woman was filming in courtroom 42 of the Indore district court on January 28 while the case involving Bajrang Dal leader Tanu Sharma was being heard, according to Amit Pandey and Sunil Vishwakarma, Sharma's attorneys.

“The advocates got suspicious and with the help of women lawyers, the woman got caught. They then alerted the MG Road police who detained her on Saturday evening and formally arrested her at night,” said the ACP.

“Further investigation is on and Sonu is being interrogated to extract more information about her link with the PFI. She will be produced in a court on Sunday afternoon,” ACP added. “If there is sufficient evidence, action would also be taken against attorney Noorjahan Khan,” the official further said.