Woman Tourist Drowns In Odisha's Puri

A woman tourist died of drowning after she was swept away while bathing in the sea at Puri in Odisha on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place when six friends were bathing near the Digabareni area of the Blue Flag beach around 11 am despite the sea being rough due to a depression over coastal Odisha.

Three of them were washed away by a strong wave, possibly a rip current. Lifeguards immediately rushed to the spot and rescued two of them after much difficulty, the officials said.

A rip current is a localised current that flows away from the shoreline toward the ocean, perpendicular or at an acute angle to the shoreline Later, the woman, Minakshi Nayak from Chhattisgarh, was fished out of the sea.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted, the police said.

The administration has been alerting people at the beach against bathing after torrential rain pounded Odisha as a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression. PTI HMB SBN MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)