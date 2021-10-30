Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 29(PTI) A 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in lower Assam's Goalpara district on Friday, a forest department officer said.

The incident took place at around 7 am at Korkuchi in Dohela, divisional forest officer of Goalpara, Jitendra Kumar said.

This is the second instance of death in an elephant attack this month in Goalpara district, where 19 deaths were recorded due to such incidents so far this year, a forest department official said. PTI ESB SBN KK KK KK

