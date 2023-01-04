Woman Who Accused Haryana Min Of Harassment Says She's Been Offered '₹1 Cr/month To Flee'

The former national-level player and junior athletics coach, who accused the then Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, on Wednesday, January 4, claimed that she has been offered Rs 1 crore for a month to flee from the country.

Speaking to reporters, the woman player who has accused then Haryana Sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, said, "I am receiving phone calls that I can leave and go to any country I want and I would get Rs 1 crore for a month. I have been asked not to take back my complaint but keep shut and fly to some other country."

She further asserted that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and everything was told in detail to the officials. "Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar is trying to influence the investigation. The incident happened in Chandigarh. I am being pressurised to be silent," the woman coach added.

Meanwhile, the advocate of the woman player Dipanshu Bansal, while speaking to media persons, said, "Haryana Chief Minister formed Special Investigation Team (SIT). Everything was told to SIT. Why police aren't arresting Sandeep Singh. It is a non-bailable offence. Sandeep Singh was not called even once but she was called four times."

'Hopeful': Woman Athletics Coach

Earlier on Monday, January 4, the former national-level player said that she is hopeful that action will be taken. Her statement came after meeting state home minister Anil Vij. "Home Minister has always helped us. Ever since he was the Sports Minister, there have been a lot of expectations from him," she said.

"He has always helped. Even today I had full faith that he will hear me and be on the side of justice," she said after meeting Vij, ANI reported. "I am also a player, think how much patience I would have to tolerate such ill behaviour of this person from February till now,” the coach said, adding that she didn’t open up about the incident earlier as she was afraid of negative impact on the sports industry.

"I tried as much as I could. He created such an atmosphere officially that a girl comes to him automatically... He did not desist from his behaviour and my patience was given up(sic)," she said.

The complainant said she opened up to the public only after her patience gave up. When asked about other victims hesitating to open up, she said, "I have full hope as soon as he resigns and is behind bars, those people will definitely come forward."

Sandeep Singh Booked For Sexual Harassment In Chandigarh

The development came after Sandeep Singh was booked for sexually harassing a junior athletics coach in the state after she filed a complaint with the Chandigarh police. The minister, however, has dismissed the charge as baseless and has called for an independent inquiry.

“An FIR has been registered against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh following a complaint by a female coach accusing him of sexual harassment. A case has been registered under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 IPC. An investigation has been launched into the matter,” the Chandigarh police informed.

Notably, Sandeep Singh is the former captain of the Indian National Hockey team and was part of the Indian team that won the silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.