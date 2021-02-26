Woman With 117 Gelatin Sticks & 350 Detonators Arrested From Train By RPF In Kozhikode

At least 117 gelatin sticks were seized and 350 detonators were recovered by the Railway Protection Force from one of the coaches of Chennai-Mangalapuram Express in Kerala's Kozhikode. The RPF has detained a woman passenger under whose seat the explosives were found.

The woman identified as Ramani initially denied having any knowledge about it, but later confessed that she was ferrying the explosives to Thalassery where they were to be used in 'digging of a well', ANI reported.

READ | Bomb Scare At Ambanis' Antilia: Gelatin Sticks Traced To Nagpur; Stolen SUV Seen On CCTV

While the woman is from Tiruvannamalai, the RPF is further interrogating her to trace the whereabouts of those involved in handing over the gelatin sticks and detonators to her. The police force has ramped up the regular security checks in the poll-bound state of Kerala.

Kerala: Railway Protection Force (RPF) seizes more than 100 gelatin sticks and 350 detonators from a woman passenger at Kozhikode Railway Station; takes her into custody. pic.twitter.com/tNnn8ZfE8A — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

There have been series of incidents reported from various parts involving explosives such as gelatin sticks. The most recent was outside Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai where an SUV was found stacked with 20 gelatin sticks on Thursday. Until Mumbai police arrived on the spot, the word that the SUV had explosives already had created fear among the crowd and the police have now launched a manhunt to track the whereabouts of the culprits involved. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has also initiated a probe while the Mumbai police has formed 10 teams to investigate the matter.

READ | Karnataka Govt Orders Thorough Probe In Chikkaballapur Gelatin Blast After Min Inspects

Earlier, six people died after gelatin exploded in one of the sites at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur of Karnataka. Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani had visited the spot and has asked the officials in charge to thoroughly inspect the vehicles entering the state. The incident was reported a month after a similar explosion killed five people in Shivamooga of the state. Four people were arrested for their connection with the matter.

READ | Gelatin Stick Blast In Karnataka's Chikkaballapur Kills Six People, Probe Ordered