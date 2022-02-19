Woman's Body Dug Up For Post-mortem Following Dowry Death Complaint In UP

The body of a woman was exhumed days after it was buried following registration of a case of dowry death in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

The body was sent for post-mortem after it was dug up on Friday.

According to the police, the family of the woman, Gulista Begum of Makhiyali village, lodged a complaint that she was beaten to death by her in-laws over their demand for dowry of Rs 2 lakh and a motorcycle.

She buried on February 14.

Subsequently, a case was registered against six people, including her husband who was also arrested.

The body was dug up and sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the police officer said.

Gulista Begum got married to Mir Hasan in 2015.

