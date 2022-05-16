Women Activists Demand Ban On Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama Over Misogynistic Remark

In a key development, women activists have raised their voices against Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama and condemned their statement defending the misogynist remarks of a Muslim cleric towards a girl student in Kerala. On Monday, May 16, the activities stated that while on one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly making efforts in the society for the women's upliftment, such organisations follow Talibani ideologies and hamper the development of women. Such radical groups must be banned in the country, they demanded.

Women activists demand ban on radical groups

Social Worker Amber Zaidi said, "Why such groups don't encourage women? I urge the central government to ban such radical groups. Girls like Muskan Khan get awarded by such radical groups. She could have shouted a patriotic slogan, but she didn't. These groups don't appreciate the development of women."

Women's activist Neha Mahajan stated, "It's shocking and humiliating. Today's women don’t want to tolerate such things. PM Modi is making attempts for women's upliftment. This insult won’t be tolerated and strict action needs to be taken.

"It is for them to understand. PM Modi wants the country’s daughters to move ahead. These people follow Taliban ideology and want to keep girls in hijab. They don't want to bring them forward and this is wrong. Girls are being stopped just because they are girls".

Meanwhile, activist Prerna Nanda noted, "What they said was condemnable. This is an insult to women. They need to understand women are part of today’s society. These words have hurt women."

Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama justifies snubbing girl on stage

The strong responses from women activists came as Samastha leaders, in a press conference on Monday, justified its leader MT Abdulla Musaliyar's action, stating that "as per their tradition, mature women cannot be called to the dais during a public event."

President of Samastha, Muhammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal said, "Musaliyar only raised objection to the girl coming on to the stage because she might feel shy. Wouldn't she be nervous to see scholars like us on stage? We believe that generally, all women are shy. For the same reason, ustad conveyed his objection to the responsible person." The cleric further added, "Musaliyar did not behave badly with the student. It is just his manner of speaking. Samastha is an organization that gives importance to the education of girl children." He added that the girl’s family had no issues and it was the media that made it into a controversy.

Justifying his discriminative actions, Abdulla Musaliyar, who is the General Secretary of the organization, said, "In all Samasta programmes, mature women are not allowed to share the stage."

Kerala cleric opposes girl's presence on stage during felicitation ceremony

Earlier this week, a shocking video surfaced from Kerala where a Muslim cleric was seen opposing a minor girl's presence at a felicitation ceremony. The incident happened when the class 10 girl was called on stage to receive the prize for topping her class. However, the cleric objected to her presence and also rebuked some of the other officials present at the event. He remarked that if a girl is being given the honour, her parents or guardians should be called on stage instead.

"Who has invited this 10th standard girl on stage? If you repeat this, beware. Don't invite such girls. Don't you know the decision and policy? Call their guardians instead. Did you invite her?" the cleric asked.

He then went on to admonish those who called her on stage and questioned if photographs of the event will be taken. Upon being told that the images will be broadcasted, the cleric expressed his reservations over sharing the stage with the girl child.

(Image: REPUBLIC)