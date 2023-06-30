Women Among Four Killed In Accident On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Four persons, including two women, were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a collision between two cars on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway here on Friday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place in the Matsena area when a car going from Delhi to Manipuri dashed into a divider and hopped onto the other side of the expressway, colliding with the Delhi-bound SUV coming from Lucknow, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashish Tiwari said.

While three persons in the car died on the spot, a woman travelling in the same vehicle succumbed to injuries in the hospital, Tiwari said.

Vinay (29) and three others, including one Rajesh Kumar Pandey (63) and his son Deepak Pandey (18) were killed on the spot. Another woman in the car, Reema (53) succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, police officials confirmed.

Seven others riding in the SUV were injured and have been admitted to the district hospital, the SP said.

After completing the relief work at the accident spot, traffic has been restored on the expressway, he added.