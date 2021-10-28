Women & Child Development Ministry Seeks Amendments To Juvenile Justice Model Rules, 2016

On October 28, the Women & Child Development (WCD) Ministry called for suggestions from various stakeholders on draft amendments to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules 2016 which include provisions for increasing the role of district magistrates and additional district magistrates on issues pertaining to child protection, reform and care.

While introducing the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill, 2021 in July 2021, Union Minister of Women & Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani had emphasised the necessity for entrusting district magistrates with the responsibility of care and protection of children susceptible to inadequacies prevalent in the system.

Amendments to Juvenile Justice Model Rules 2016

Notably, the Ministry has provided an email address for all stakeholders to offer their suggestions and comments on cw2section-mwcd@gov.in with regard to the proposed amendments in Juvenile Justice Model Rules 2016, which is to be done by November 11.

The Juvenile Justice Model Rules 2016 are set to be revised in accordance with the Bill, which was passed in Lok Sabha on March 24, 2021, and introduced in the parliament by the government in the budget session, including authorisation of district magistrates and additional district magistrates to issue directives for enhancement of accountability and ensure speedy disposal of juvenile delinquency cases and issue adoption orders under Section 61 of the Act.

The Bill confers powers on the district magistrates (DM) to ensure smooth enforcement, as well as garner synergised efforts in favour of children in adverse conditions. As per the amended provisions of the Act, any Child Care institution shall be registered upon recommendation of the district magistrate. Also, the DM is allowed to independently evaluate the functioning of District Child Protection Units, Child Welfare Committees, Juvenile Justice Boards, Specialised Juvenile Police Units, Child Care Institutions, etc.

District Child Protection Unit to inform DM of juvenile cases' pendency

"The DM including ADM may ensure transfer of children and closure of guilty institution within 7 days under intimation to State government," the amendment reads.

Furthermore, two new rules have been inserted according to which the DM and the ADM may recommend actions against the Board or any of its members to the district judge in case of any complaint against the Board or Board member received and verified by the DM.

"The District Judge shall consider the complaint and take action upon it within one month. The DM shall be intimated in this regard," the amendment stated.

Furthermore, the District Child Protection Unit is duty-bound to inform the district magistrates regarding the pendency and status of juvenile cases within a stipulated period.

