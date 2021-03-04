Women Army Officers Submit Pleas On Permanent Commission Implementation; SC To Hear Today

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday will be hearing petitions on a plea by the Indian Army women officers after they had approached the Apex Court over non-implementation of its order to grant them a permanent commission. The petitions demand contempt proceedings be started against those who had allegedly failed in their duty to comply with the apex court's earlier judgment.

In February 2020, the SC had pronounced its verdict on setting up a permanent commission for women in the armed forces. The women in the armed forces had stated that they were extremely 'ecstatic' about the verdict of the apex court. The SC in a historic judgment had stated that after the Delhi High Court's 2010 verdict, it was an obligation of the Centre to set up the permanent commission for women in the armed forces in all areas but combat positions, and not doing so is a violation of the court's orders.

The Supreme Court in its order had also observed that there was a requirement for a change of mindset when it came to 'gender stereotypes' and setting up a commission would help women hold positions of command thereby slowly challenging these stereotypes. Reacting to the order, a woman officer who is a party in the case had said, "We are extremely ecstatic about it. We are extremely happy with the decision. It is going to uplift the future of women everywhere."

SC's 2020 verdict

The SC upheld the 2010 Delhi HC judgment to direct that Permanent Commission must be given to all women officers in the Army irrespective of their years of service. The apex court stated that this was necessary to tackle the 'gender discrimination' that took place in the armed forces. Addressing this the SC bench headed by Justice Chandrachud observed that the Centre's argument note for opposing permanent commission and command appointment to women citing physiological features perpetuates "gender stereotypes".

(With ANI Inputs)