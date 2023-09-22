Women Can Now Contribute More Significantly: Anurag Thakur On Quota Bill

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam,' commonly known as the Women's Reservation Bill, cleared its final legislative hurdle in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, September 21. The bill, which received overwhelming support in the Lok Sabha the previous day, secured a resounding victory in the Upper House with 214 members voting in favor and none against.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, stepping out of the newly inaugurated Parliament building, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all political parties that rallied behind this landmark piece of legislation. Thakur commended PM Modi's achievement, noting that he accomplished in nine years what others couldn't in three decades.

"We are in the Amrit Kaal. The country is coursing through its golden phase in which women can now contribute more significantly to nation-building. They can also engage more deeply in policy-making and the welfare of the poor. They will now have a bigger and more prominent role to play in taking the country to new heights. The 33-percent reservation that this Bill provides will ensure their active participation in our legislative processes," Thakur stated.

He further echoed the sentiment popularly expressed, stating, "Modi-ji has done what nobody could in 30 years. It is not for no reason that people say 'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai' (Nothing is impossible when PM Modi is there)."

Following the successful passage of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die. Jubilant women MPs, from both Houses, raised chants of 'Modi Modi' in appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal role in this historic achievement. Esteemed figures like PT Usha, Union Ministers Meenakashi Lekhi, and Smriti Irani presented a bouquet to Prime Minister Modi, celebrating the momentous event.

Earlier, in the Lok Sabha, the Bill had garnered an overwhelming majority, with 454 votes in favour and only 2 against. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal affirmed that due process will be followed for the implementation of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Prime Minister Modi, prior to the vote, urged Rajya Sabha members to pass the Bill unanimously, expressing confidence that it would instil newfound vigour in the nation. He applauded the collective effort of all members and political parties in empowering women and enhancing 'Nari Shakti.'While the Rajya Sabha had previously passed the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2010, during the Congress-led UPA government, it had not been taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.