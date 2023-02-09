'Women Can't Pray In The Same Line As Men': Muslim Body AIMPLB To Apex Court

Responding to an earlier affidavit, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) filed another affidavit in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, saying that women are permitted to enter mosques to offer namaz.

AIMPLB further stated that there is no prohibition against the entrance of a Muslim woman into a mosque for the purpose of offering prayers, and it is at her discretion to exercise her right to avail herself of such facilities as are available for prayers in a mosque.

This was stated by the AIMPLB in an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, which is now deliberating a case involving Muslim women entering mosques to perform namaz. The apex Court is likely to hear the plea in March.

What did AIMPLB say?

"Considering the said religious texts, doctrines, and religious beliefs of the followers of Islam, it is submitted that entry of women into mosques for offering namaz inside mosques is permitted. Thus, a Muslim woman is free to enter into a masjid (mosque) for prayers. It is her option to exercise her right to avail such facilities as available for prayers in a masjid," the affidavit said.

What is the case ?

In a petition filed in 2020, a Muslim Woman, Farha Anwar Hussain Shaikh sought the directions of the Supreme Court over the prohibition of women in mosques to be declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

According to the affidavit, the AIMPLB can only provide advisory opinions based on Islamic principles as it is a body of experts without any state authority.

"It is submitted that the questions raised in the present petition are not in the background of state action. The practises of religion in the places of worship (which in the present matter are mosques) are purely private bodies regulated by 'Muttawalis' of the mosques," the affidavit, filed through advocate M R Shamshad, said.

It stated that the AIMPLB and the supreme court, for that matter, cannot interfere with the detailed arrangements made for a place of worship that is entirely privately run for the purposes of adherents' religious activities.

The affidavit said that Islam has not made it obligatory for Muslim women to join daily five-time prayers in congregation, nor is it obligatory for women to offer weekly Friday 'Namaz' in congregation, though it is so for Muslim men.

"The Muslim woman is differently placed because, as per doctrines of Islam, she is entitled to the same religious reward (sawab) for praying as per her option, either in a masjid or at home," it said.

The affidavit said there is no religious text authorizing "free intermingling" of genders in any mosque.

"It is submitted that the Masjid An-Nabawi in Medina has separate spaces or chambers for men and women inside the mosque. In the area surrounding the Masjid An-Nabawi, designated and separate spaces are available for men and women worshippers, with temporary barricades in place demarcating them," it said.

According to the affidavit, temporary accommodations are established by erecting barricades to create separation between male and female pilgrims during the prayer when conducting namaz around the Kaaba in Mecca.