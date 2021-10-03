Women COVID Warriors Struggle To Maintain Work-life Balance Amid Home-workplace Stress

When the frontline workers including doctors, nurses, and other medical staff continue to battle the deadly Coronavirus, a new study has revealed that women COVID warriors face a lot of issues from handling the stress of domestic chores to discharging their duty during the pandemic. The study that was published in the National Institute of Disaster Management Journal mentions the problems faced by the women at workplace and home.

A study conducted by Palghar district Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam and Sarika Kadam, titled "A study of gender-based issues on the field of Corona warriors amid lockdown" discusses the mental and physical stress a women COVID warrior undergo as she multitasks the entire day like taking care of patients at the workplace, fear of contracting COVID-19, PPE's ill-fitting, lack of transportation and sanitation facilities. The survey was conducted in the Palghar district, but similar problems were observed in all other places too.

Study on women COVID warriors

The study is also aimed to provide solutions to various problems faced by the women COVID warriors as they need to balance both work and personal life. Some of the intense work mentioned include taking care of children or aged persons in the family, and at the same time think of the patients hospitalized for the Coronavirus infection. Along with this mental stress, manpower crunch at the workplace is another add-on.

Women face issues concerning menstruation and lack of sanitary napkins at the workplace. They fail to eat their meals on time as they need to attend to patients or other related matters immediately. The study further revealed that ill-fitting PPE kits, no transportation facilities, and financial crisis are some of the other issues that women juggle to manage amid pandemics.

What must be done?

Under the guidance of Sri Lankan research scholar, Madhavi Malalgoda Ariyabandu, the study was conducted to not only list the problem but to provide solutions to them. Addressing the menstruation-related problems, the study suggests that sanitary pads must be made available at the workplace and a separate washroom or changing room must be set up especially in villages. Also, women should be part of designing the fieldwork for female health workers and at least two hours in the day should be given for relaxation.

Most importantly, making customized PPEs for women warriors is necessary as female doctors and nurses wear ill-fitting PPEs that cause a lot of problems while attending patients and during menstruation.

(Image: PTI)