'Women Drivers & Guides To Be Deployed At Corbett Tiger Reserve': Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday stated that additional 50 vehicles will be registered for the next tourism season at Corbett Tiger Reserve and these will be driven by women. Speaking at a programme held to mark the World Forestry Day in Nainital’s Ramnagar, Rawat said the government will also provide financial assistance to the women drivers to purchase a 'Gypsy' under the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Scheme.

'Women as nature guides & gipsy driver': CM Rawat

He took to Twitter and wrote (roughly translated from Hindi), "Today, on the occasion of World Forestry Day, I participated in the program organized in Nainital's Ramnagar, district. For the first time in India in a tiger reserve, 50 women as nature guides and 50 women as gipsy drivers, will take tourists on the safari".

'Light & Sound show at Jim Corbett': CM Rawat

The chief minister said that besides an amphitheatre, a light and sound show will be also be started, generating more employment in the area. An under-construction wildlife rescue centre at the Dhela Range of the tiger reserve will be soon opened to tourists. He also said it

He tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi), "To ensure self-employment in the field of forest protection and promotion in the state, 5 thousand male and 5 thousand female youths will be prepared as guides through skill development. 'Light and Sound Show and Amphitheater' will be set up based on Jim Corbett and Wildlife at Amanda".

'Rs 25,000 to Women Nature Guides': U'khand Forest Minister

Uttarakhand Forest Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat said the state government, under an initiative made women “nature guides”. He said each woman “nature guide” will be earning Rs 25,000 per month now. In future, they will be imparted free training.

Meanwhile, according to the forest officials, in the current tourism season, 73 “nature guides”, including eight women, were selected and provided 15 days of training. Since February this year, about 1.65 lakh tourists have visited the Corbett Tiger Reserve, resulting in a revenue of around Rs 7.25 crore, added the Forest official.

(With PTI Inputs)