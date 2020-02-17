Permanent Commission For Women Will Put Army On 'different Scale': Lady Officers On SC Nod

In a massive development, the Supreme Court on Monday pronounced its verdict on setting up of a permanent commission for women in the armed forces. The women in the armed forces stated that they were extremely 'ecstatic' about the verdict of the apex court.

The SC in a historic judgment stated that after the Delhi High Court's 2010 verdict, it was an obligation of the Centre to set up the permanent commission for women in the armed forces in all areas but combat positions, and not doing so is a violation of the court's orders.

The Supreme Court in its order also observed that there was a requirement for a change of mindset when it came to 'gender stereotypes' and setting up of a commission would help women hold positions of command thereby slowly challenging these stereotypes.

Reacting to the order, a woman officer who is a party in the case said, "We are extremely ecstatic about it. We are extremely happy with the decision. It is going to uplift the future of women everywhere."

"It will definitely put the Indian Army on a different scale in the world perspective, we are grateful for the judiciary and the Prime Minister for such a decisive verdict," added another officer.

The army officers also stated that they were seeking 'parity' in terms of permanent commission. "It is a process that has evolved over the years and during a passage of time. Our organization is the best, that's why we want to serve," said the women officers.

SC's verdict on for women in forces

The SC upheld the 2010 Delhi HC judgment to direct that Permanent Commission must be given to all women officers in the Army irrespective of their years of service. The apex court stated that this was necessary to tackle the 'gender discrimination' that took place in the armed forces. Addressing this the SC bench headed by Justice Chandrachud observed that Centre's argument note for opposing permanent commission and command appointment to women citing physiological features perpetuates "gender stereotypes".

"It is an insult to women as well as the army when aspersions are cast on women, their ability and their achievements in the army," read the SC's order.

