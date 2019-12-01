MP Medical Apathy: Women Made To Lie On Floor Post-sterilization In Chhatarpur Hospital

In a shocking case of medical apathy, visuals of patients not being provided beds post-sterilization have emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Sunday. Visuals show women being made to lie on the floor after sterilization, allegedly risking infection. Women were seen lying on makeshift beds on the floor and tucked in a woollen blanket, as they recover from the operation.

Visuals also show family members carrying out the patients from the operation theatre without stretchers, before laying them on the floor. Sources report that the hospital did not have enough stretchers and beds to accommodate patients. The visuals also show rows of women being cramped in a small room, displaying the shocking lack of space prevalent in the Chhatarpur hospital.

Vidisha medical apathy

Earlier on Monday, at least 13 women were allegedly made to lie on the floor of a primary health centre in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district after they underwent sterilisation surgery. This shocking lack of healthcare prompted authorities to launch a probe into the matter, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday when the women underwent the procedure at a health camp organised at the Gyaraspur primary health centre.

"After I came to know that some women after the surgery had to sleep on the floor of the health centre, I ordered an inquiry," District chief medical and health officer Dr KS Ahirwar told PTI. He added that notices have been issued to all staff members of the health centre. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said steps were being taken for improvement in the health care sector in the state.

However, he denied reports that 41 women were not provided beds after the surgery. "After my visit to the health centre, I can clarify that out of 41 women who underwent the procedure, 28 were provided beds. The remaining 13 women were given floor beds," he said. All the 41 women were discharged on Tuesday and they are fit and healthy, the official said.

