Women Officers Appointed On Board Major Warships: Navy Chief

The Indian Navy has deployed 28 women officers on board around 15 frontline warships, including aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, and the number is set to go up with more such appointments being planned.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Friday that women officers have been appointed on board all major warships of the force.

He said the Navy is fully prepared to "induct and absorb" women across a wide spectrum of roles and responsibilities in the force.

"In consonance with the government of India's objective to empower women, we have taken measures towards providing additional opportunities for women officers in the Navy. Women officers have been appointed on board almost all major warships," the newly-appointed Navy chief said.

Separately, officials said 28 women officers have been deployed so far in 15 major warships and the number is going to go up soon as more such appointments are coming up.

Admiral Kumar said the modalities for downstream training of women as cadet entry at the National Defence Academy are being worked out.

"The Navy is fully prepared in all aspects to induct and absorb women across the wide spectrum of roles and responsibilities," the Navy chief said.

He also said that the induction of women officers into the information technology branch will commence from June next year.

The officials cited above said women officers have been deployed on a number of stealth frigates, guided missiles destroyers and tankers.

The Navy also plans to deploy women officers on board India's first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant when it is commissioned in August next year.

The 40,000-tonne warship, built at a cost of around Rs 23,000 crore, has over 2,300 compartments designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

In September last year, the Navy announced deploying two women officers to operate flying missions from warships.

The Navy celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to commemorate its daring attack on Karachi harbour and its decisive victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

"This year, however, is special as we complete 50 years of this landmark event and are celebrating it as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'," Admiral Kumar said.