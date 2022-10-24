'Women Officers' Induction Will Strengthen Us': Top Quotes From PM Modi's Speech In Kargil

On Monday morning, October 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers. Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been celebrating Diwali by spending time with soldiers in the forward areas in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

PM Modi also addressed the gathering of Jawans in Kargil. Following are some of the top nuggets:

#BREAKING | PM Modi addresses Jawans in Kargil on Diwali. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/xhqj2hYNGt pic.twitter.com/EUPRh1P0NX — Republic (@republic) October 24, 2022

Diwali symbolises the 'celebration of the end of terror'

"Diwali symbolises 'celebration of the end of terror'. Our forces had crushed the fountainhead of terror on Diwali in Kargil. There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. Diwali means 'festival of end of terror' and Kargil made it possible."

PM Modi on sacrifices of Armed Forces

"A Nation becomes immortal when its soldiers' head held as high as the Himalayas. Nothing can withstand the strength and courage of the Indian Army. Armed forces are protecting our borders so that every citizen in India sleeps peacefully. I bow towards the spirit of the Armed Forces of India. Your sacrifices have always made our country proud."

PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine War

"During the Ukraine war, we saw how our National flag became a shield for our citizens stranded there. India's respect has increased across the world. It's happening because India is standing successfully against its internal and external enemies."

'Induction of women officers will result in the growth of our power'

"To facilitate the soldiers of this country in realising their responsibilities, we are developing hi-tech infrastructure in the border areas with seamless connectivity. The induction of women officers will result in the growth of our power and will boost our strength."

PM Modi on war against corruption

"Just like all of you are protecting us at the borders, we're working within the country to fight evils like terrorism, 'Naxalwaad', corruption. 'Naxalwaad' had taken a huge part of the nation in its grasp, but today that stretch is rapidly decreasing. India is fighting internal and external enemies successfully. We are also fighting a war against corruption."

'Aatmanirbharta is the mantra of new India'

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat is most important to the Nation's security and the country's dependence should be minimal on foreign weapons and systems. Aatmanirbharta is the mantra of new India. Our focus is on making Armed forces future ready. Key weapons are now being Made In India."

"We have Made-In-India INS Vikrant in the seas, Arihant to protect us underwater, and Tejas to protect our skies. BrahMos supersonic missiles, Tejas fighter jets display India's confident prowess."

'India wants peace but we are also ready to retaliate'

"War has always been the last option for India. Be it the war in Lanka or Kurukshetra, we tried till last to postpone it. India wants peace but we are also ready to retaliate. We are against war but peace can't be there without strength. If anyone dares to look at us with evil eyes, our armed forces will give a befitting reply."