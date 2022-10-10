Women Officers To Be Inducted In Light Combat Helicopter Fleet By Indian Air Force

In another major step to empower the women of the country, the Indian Air Force is now planning to induct female pilots into the Light Combat Helicopter fleet. The aircraft was inducted into the service on October 3, and 10 more choppers would be inducted in the near future.

When asked if some pilots would be flying the choppers named 'Prachand' by Defence Minister, IAF officials said, "The fleet will have women officers flying the Light Combat Helicopters."

The officials added that the women officers are already flying the ALH Dhruv and other helicopters in the fleet and that they would be flying the LCH fleet. Women officers are in the process of being identified for this, they said.

Last year, the Supreme Court paved the way for the entry of women into the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA), which has been a male bastion, for recruitment into the three services. In February 2022, the Defence Ministry decided to convert the experimental scheme for the induction of women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force into a permanent one.

IAF gets new 'digital camouflage' combat uniform

Meanwhile, the IAF on October 8 got its new uniform, which was unveiled by IAF chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhari. The IAF's ground staff will be using the new 'digital camouflage' uniform from now on. It will provide the soldiers with better camouflage capability and more comfort. Notably, this was the first time the IAF Day was celebrated outside the national capital.

The new IAF uniform is similar to the uniform of the Indian Army. The digital pattern of the new uniform is terrain friendly and gives the facility to flexibly move in various types of landscapes.

Earlier this year, the Indian Army had also introduced the new Combat Uniform for the first time. The new uniform has a mix of Olive Green and earthy colours for better camouflage and the fabric is durable, sturdier and lighter than the ones used earlier.

