'Women Rights Suppression By Taliban Unfortunate': Afghan Envoy Hails India's Assistance

Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay condemned the ongoing violation and suppression of women's basic human rights by the Taliban regime and termed it "unfortunate". He hoped that the Taliban would reconsider their laws and policies.

It is pertinent to note here that the Taliban has been suppressing the rights of women ever since they took control of Afghanistan on August 15. Most of the women working in government institutions have been disallowed to work in offices. In addition, female students remain deprived of school as the Taliban has imposed a ban on schooling for girls studying in classes 7th to 12th and announced that female students need to wear hijab.

It's very unfortunate to see the kind of treatment given by Taliban to the Afghan women in the past few months, in particular. Women have been part of the social-economic growth in the country in the past 20 years and seeing those gains being erased and liberties being taken away from them is really tragic. We hope that Taliban would reconsider and revisit their policies and would allow Afghan girls, Afghan women to both education and work," said Afghan envoy Mamundzay.

Responding to the recent development where the Taliban has now allowed some Afghan women to work back in NGOs, Afgahnenvoy stated that this is a piece of "encouraging news and very positive development". He further said that as long as the Taliban doesn't embrace an inclusive system of governance, it will be very difficult to win credibility at home. And unless they have no credibility at home, there's going to be little chance to have any legitimacy from any functioning or real democratic country in the world.

Afghanistan envoy hails India's assistance

Farid Mamundzay hailed India for its support in terms of humanitarian grounds during difficult times and assured strengthening relationship in future. "India has supported Afghanistan in a difficult time. The support from India came at a very critical time, but at the same time Afghanistan requires more assistance, more development aid and more humanitarian aid. Our appeal to the Indian government is for more support"

"We have seen India as a great friend. A friend that has always stood by the Afghan people. I've no doubt that this relationship would strengthen in future," he added.

He further said that Afghanistan has been facing a difficult economic situation as there is very little investment and foreign funding. The crisis will continue unless there is political stability and clarity on the future of Afghan polity are provided. Afghanistan Envoy advised, "Taliban needs to make reasonable decisions, act as responsible rulers of Afghanistan and gain legitimacy at home first. This would pave the way for winning international diplomatic recognition"