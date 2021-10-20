Women voters outnumber male in 3 Meghalaya Assembly constituencies going to bypolls

Shillong, Oct 20 (PTI) Women voters outnumbered their male counterparts in all the three Meghalaya Assembly constituencies where by-elections will be held on October 30, officials said on Wednesday.

The by-elections in the three Assembly seats were necessitated following the deaths of three sitting MLAs, David A Nongrum of Mawryngkneng, Dr Azad Zaman of Rajabala and S K Sun of Mawphlang constituency.

According to the latest voters' list, Mawryngkneng has 60 polling stations and a total of 36,751 voters which include 18,986 female voters and 17,765 male voters.

In Mawphlang constituency, there are 50 polling booths with a total of 33,194 voters - 17,475 female and 15,719 male voters.

Rajabala constituency has 58 polling booths and a total of 32,750 voters. There are 16,645 female and 16,105 male voters.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said that the state has sought two additional companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for the by-elections.

The polling will be held on October 30, and counting of votes will be held on November 2. PTI JOP RG RG

