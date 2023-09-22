Women's bill to G20 Summit success: India celebrates milestone under PM Modi's leadership

From the successful G20 summit to the passing of the Women Reservation Bill, the month of September witnessed massive milestones for India with significant events. In a historic achievement for the Indian polity, the long-pending Women's Reservation bill was passed in Rajya Sabha granting a 33% quota for women in legislative bodies late Thursday evening. The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was the first Bill to be taken up for discussion and debate by the new Parliament before its eventual passage on September 21.

Mega celebrations, PM Modi to be felicitated

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the parliamentary's approval of the women's reservation bill as a "defining moment in the nation's democratic journey". With the passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in Parliament, an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India has been ushered in, the PM said.

After the historic passage of the bill, the Women members from both Houses of Parliament expressed their happiness and thanked the Prime Minister for prioritising women. On Thursday, Union Ministers Meenakshi Lekhi and Smriti Irani, PT Usha and other BJP women workers were all smiles as they presented a bouquet to the PM.

Several women MPs across party lines set aside their differences to unequivocally call the passage of the women's reservation Bill, aptly titled 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', as historic.

On September 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be accorded a grand welcome at the Central BJP office situated at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi at 10 AM. He will be felicitated by the BJP women workers for the historic achievement under his leadership. However, this won't be the only point of celebration as the G20 euphoria doesn't seem to end.

Later in the day, PM Modi will hold a detailed interaction with ‘Team G20′ which consists of around 3,000 people who have been shortlisted for their “contribution” to the Summit. As per the government sources, this list of people will include functionaries like cleaners, drivers, waiters and other staff from across ministries. The event will be held at the Bharat Mandapam, the grand and newly built venue for the Summit. Top ministers and officials of various departments will also be part of the interaction. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering, and have dinner with the guests.