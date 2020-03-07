On Women's Day, Lady Officers To Take Charge Of Police Stations & Railway Ops In Kerala

Scripting a new chapter in women empowerment on Women's Day, all district police chiefs from Kerala will handover duty of station house officers (SHO) to women police personnel. The directive has been issued by Kerala DGP. Also, the women Commandos will be on duty at the Chief Minister's vehicle escort on Women's Day.

"Maximum number of police stations will be managed by women SHOs. In police stations without women SHOs, senior civil police officers will carry out the duty. They will interact with the public and will investigate the complaints received," said a directive of Kerala police chief.

Moreover, Kerala Women and Child Development Minister KK Shailaja said that for the first time, a train will be run entirely by women on International Women's Day. It is a matter of great pride for the state, she added. "The Venad Express, which leaves Ernakulam at 10.15 am on March 8, will be run by women. Loco Pilot, Assistant Loco Pilot, Pointsmen, Gatekeeper and Trackwoman are all women. Women will also manage the ticket booking office, information centre, signal, carriage and wagon. Women officers will be in charge of security Railway Protection Force," she said.

PM Modi's gift for women

In order to motivate women across the nation and to pay tributes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that he would give the charge of his social media accounts to women with inspirational lives on Sunday. He contended that this would help them motivate millions of people. Women who wish to get an opportunity to take charge of the PM's social media accounts for one day can post their stories on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs or post a video on YouTube using the same hashtag. The women who are selected would get a chance to share their thoughts with the rest of the world.

Since the post hit the internet, Twitter has been flooded with stories of courageous women who have dared to challenge gender stereotypes. Meanwhile, MyGovtIndia, the government of India account dedicated to citizen engagement has been constantly sharing inspirational stories of women who, from tackling menstrual taboos to achieving a feat in battlegrounds usually dominated by men, are shattering glass ceilings with their work.

(With ANI inputs)

