Women's Day: PM Modi Asserts 'priority Of India Is To Increase Involvement Of Women'

While addressing a seminar via video conferencing on International Women's Day in Kutch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon the various development works that the Government has undertaken for women empowerment.

The Prime Minister spoke about the construction of 11 crore toilets, nine crore Ujwala gas connections, and 23 crore Jan Dhan accounts as initiatives that enhanced the living conditions for women.

The Prime Minister stated that the government is taking steps to make women financially independent. “More than 80 percent of the loans under 'Standup India' are in the name of women. About 70 percent loans have been given to our sisters and daughters under Mudra Yojana,” he said.

On the same lines, majority of the two crore houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) are in the name of women.

The PM added that the Centre has extended maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. The laws for the safety of women in the workplace have been made stricter. To bring parity between sons and daughters, the PM said, the government is working on raising the age of marriage for girls to 21 years. ''Today, girls are getting additional responsiblities in the armed forces and the path has also been made clear for the admission of girls in Sainik Schools,'' PM Modi said.

PM Modi encourages women to contribute towards development of the country

PM Modi also called upon women to contribute in the development of the nation by participating in the campaign against malnutrition, and encouraged them to participate in the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and ‘Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav Abhiyan’

''The Government has been stressing on the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, which is not only important for the economy but also for women empowerment,'' PM Modi apprised while adding that the power of most local products is in the hands of women.

PM Narendra Modi recognised the presence of Maa Ashapura in Kutch. She has been a symbol of power and potential, and matri shakti for centuries. “The women here have taught the entire society to live with harsh natural challenges, taught to fight and taught to win,” he said.



PM Modi also praised the role of women in water conservation and also recollected their contribution during the war with Pakistan in 1971. PM Modi also spoke about the role of nari consciousness in keeping the flame of freedom struggle burning.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi